Further embarrassments to Kerala CPM over alleged shady deals of CM's daughter

The court also asked Exalogic to cooperate with the probe.

Meanwhile, Veena is also facing fresh allegations of links with a consultancy firm in Canada since last year. Shone George, who recently joined the BJP, raised the allegation through social media.

SFIO is probing into the payments of Rs 1.72 crore by Cochin Minerals and Metals Limited to Veena and her firm. An Income Tax interim settlement board had initially raised suspicions over the deal and further probes by central agencies also found that there was no evidence for any service rendered by Veena's firm to the mining firm.

Congress alleged that the payments were illegal gratifications for the Chief Minister for extending undue favours for the mining firms which faced allegations of illegally mining mineral sands from Kerala coast.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that the CPM had nothing to say on the Karnataka HC rejecting the Chief Minister's daughter's plea.