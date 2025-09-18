<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Banks of the holy Pamba river, the starting point of the trekking path to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, is geared up to host the Global Ayyappa Sangamam on Saturday (September 21).</p><p>The event is being held with the stated aim of discussing the development projects of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and attract more pilgrims, even as opposition Congress and BJP alleges of vested political interests.</p>.Supreme Court declines to consider plea against global conclave of Ayyappa devotees at Pamba in Kerala.<p>It is considered to be the first of such a global meet being held at a worship centre to discuss the development needs.</p><p>Kerala devaswom minister V N Vasavan said that development projects to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore would be discussed at the day long event. Already over 5,000 persons have registered for participating in the event. The entry will be restricted to around 3,500 after a screening. Ministers and representatives from different states and leaders of various forums and devotees from different states and abroad will be attending.</p>.In Kerala, CPM invokes Ayyappa to blunt Sangh advances.<p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be inaugurating the event. After the inaugural session there will be three different sessions to discuss the Sabarimala master plan, spiritual tourism circuit and crowd management projects. Setting up more facilities for pilgrims, Tirupathi model queue management system and a long pending Sabari railway line are among the projects that could be discussed. </p><p>Devaswom minister said that the total expenses of the event would be around Rs 7 crore which would be raised through sponsorships.</p>