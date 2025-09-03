<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Terming the Global Ayyappa Sangamam as a political ploy of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) asked whether the government will withdraw the affidavit filed in support of lifting the restriction on women entry to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple as well as withdraw the cases registered in connection with the protests against women entry in 2018-19.</p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan told reporters that there was no question of whether the UDF would attend the event or boycott it as it was not a political event. </p>.BJP trying to corner CPM over Ayyappa conclave; UDF to announce stand soon.<p>"Let the government first clarify its stand on withdrawing the affidavit as well as the cases registered against devotees, including many UDF leaders, in connection with the protest against the LDF government's attempts to allow women in the 10-50 age group to enter the temple," he said.</p><p>Satheesan said that the government was organising the Ayyappa conclave just ahead of the local body and assembly elections. Hence the political ploy was very clear. Devotees could clearly recognise the "fake Ayyappa devotion" of the LDF. </p>.Kerala: CPM in tight spot over decision to hold Global Ayyappa conclave.<p>The LDF government had hurt the devotees by trying to facilitate the entry of women in the 10-50 age group despite the protest of devotees. They even constituted a renaissance protection committee, he said.</p><p>Satheesan also claimed that while the previous UDF government increased the annual covenant to Sabarimala from Rs. 48 lakh to Rs. 82 lakh, the LDF government even defaulted the covenant payment for the last three years. </p>.Will Global Ayyappa conclave help CPM politically or not?.<p>The previous UDF government also initiated development at Sabarimala, while the LDF government is discussing the development towards the fag end of its term.</p>.Stalin to keep off from Ayyappa conclave in Kerala.<p>It was learnt that there were differences of opinion within the UDF over a total boycott of the Ayyappa sangamam to be held on September 20 and hence the UDF decided to put the ball on the LDF's court by demanding withdrawal of the affidavit backing the demand to lift the ban on entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the temple. </p><p>Though the government earlier announced that the cases registered in connection with the protest against women entry, many cases could not be withdrawn due to legal hurdles.</p><p>The BJP had also asked the LDF government whether it would withdraw the affidavit.</p>