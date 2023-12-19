Guv Khan's 'unplanned' walk has assured the country about safety in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kollam (Kerala): A day after the Kerala Governor took an unexpected stroll through a busy street in Kozhikode, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a swipe at him on Tuesday, saying Arif Mohammed Khan might have been convinced that law and order situation in the southern state was secure.

Addressing the media as part of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas, an outreach programme of the state government, Vijayan also flayed the governor for walking down the crowded SM Street in Kozhikode without prior intimation and rejecting police security upon arrival.

Expressing disapproval of the actions of the Governor, the CM said it is inappropriate for persons holding prominent positions to conduct themselves in a way that goes against established protocols.