<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain continued to batter the high-range areas of several districts in Kerala on Sunday and many low-lying regions experienced flooding.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in six districts Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.</p>.<p>A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining eight districts.</p>.<p>The IMD has also declared an orange alert in Lakshadweep.</p>.<p>The orange alert indicates "very heavy rainfall" ranging between 11 and 20 cm in 24 hours, while a yellow alert signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 11 cm.</p>.<p>Idukki district was the worst hit, with reports of flooding and mudslides from several parts on Saturday night and Sunday morning.</p>.<p>Officials said flooding was reported in Nedumkandam, Kumily, and Kattappana areas, where water entered several houses and shops.</p>.<p>Residents were shifted to relief camps, district authorities said.</p>.<p>The incessant rain led to a further rise in the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam.</p>.<p>The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, which manages the dam, opened 13 spillway shutters by 100 cm.</p>.<p>According to district officials, 1,400 cusecs of water is being discharged from the dam, which recorded a water level of 139.30 feet at 5 am.</p>.<p>Water is also being released from three other dams in the district, authorities said.</p>.<p>In Ernakulam, overnight heavy rainfall caused flooding near Ernakulam Junction railway station, where renovation work is underway.</p>.<p>The district administration has been put on alert over rising water levels in various rivers, officials said.</p>.<p>High rainfall was also recorded in Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur districts.</p>.<p>In Malappuram, district authorities said floodwaters entered agricultural lands in the highlands, causing loss to crops.</p>.<p>Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, as rough weather conditions are likely to persist until October 22, officials added. </p>