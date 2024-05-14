Heavy rains in Kerala, IMD issues orange alert in two districts

The IMD issued an orange alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta and Idukki for the day. It also predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds were likely to occur in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts.