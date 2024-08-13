Home
Hema Committee report: Kerala High Court directs findings be released within a week, junks plea seeking stay

The order was passed on the plea filed Malayalam film producer, Sajimon Parayil, against the State Information Commissioner's direction to publicize the content of Justice Hema Commission Report.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 09:22 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday junked the writ petition filed by a film producer challenging the publication of the content of a report by the Justice Hema Committee, on the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, LiveLaw reported.

Bench of Justice V G Arun pronouncing the order said, “For the reasons aforementioned, the writ petition is dismissed. The dates mentioned in the order portion of Exhibit P3 will stand extended by 1 week from today," the publication stated.

A detail order of the case is awaited.

Published 13 August 2024, 09:22 IST
