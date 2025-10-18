<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said the government is ready to help the Muslim girl student, who was barred from wearing a hijab in a Church-run private school in Kochi, to get admission in any other institution where she wishes to join.</p>.<p>A special order will be issued if the student approaches the government with a request for the same, the minister told reporters here.</p>.Hijab row: Kerala student quits school, parents 'deeply hurt' over institution's stance.<p>The announcement by the minister came a day after the student's father had said that he would like to seek admission in some other institution for his daughter.</p>.<p>"So, if the student is interested and she approaches the government, we will take steps to get her admission in any school she wishes to join through a special order," the minister said.</p>.<p>Sivankutty said as per the culture of the state, no student should miss an opportunity for studies due to lack of admission.</p>.<p>He also said the issues have pained the girl and St Rita school management is responsible for any mental stress she undergoes.</p>.<p>The father of the Class VIII student had on Friday said that she would not be sent back to the school.</p>.<p>"My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn't want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes," he had said.</p>.<p>He said the family had already approached other schools for admission.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally in the opposition Congress-led UDF, on Saturday came out supporting the stand taken by the general education minister in the hijab row.</p>.<p>IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty termed the decision of the school management to bar the student from wearing hijab as an example of "utmost intolerance".</p>.<p>"It was an unfortunate incident that should not have happened in a state like Kerala," he told a press conference in Malappuram.</p>.<p>He said some vested interests in society were deliberately attempting to create issues and that's why the IUML didn't intervene in the matter so far.</p>.<p>The stand taken by the school management in the matter was "very undesirable" and even their media statements were reflection of intolerance, the veteran leader alleged.</p>.<p>The dispute started after the school recently objected to the girl wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy. The issue later snowballed into a major controversy, even as Minister Sivankutty backed the girl.</p>.<p>On October 10, the student's parents, along with others, visited the school and questioned the management's stance, following which the institution declared a two-day holiday.</p>.<p>The Kerala High Court had later directed that police protection be provided to the school. </p>