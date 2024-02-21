Human-animal conflicts: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to visit Wayanad to address issue

"We have been issuing advisories from the Central government. We need to sympathise with animals. The technology that we use in these conflicting situations, require vigilance. I am told the elephant was radio-collared in these cases but I personally want to see whether there were any lapses in vigilance and/ or administration. I will meet the family of the deceased. I will inquire about the compensation. Once I have definite details, I will comment further," the Minister added.