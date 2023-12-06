I succumbed to my stand on AG's opinion in reappointing VC: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

"I have said before the whole of the media that what I did was wrong. But I succumbed to that pressure only because there was a legal opinion from the AG. Otherwise, the political pressure I would have resisted. If I have some confusion about the legality of something, to whom would I go? The AG. He is the highest legal officer in the state," Khan explained.

He claimed that while agreeing to the re-appointment he had said that the AG's opinion was illegal, and he wrote the same on the file.

On being enquired about the status of the vacant V-C positions in several universities in the state, Khan said that he as Chancellor has set the process in motion for filling those posts as soon as the apex court judgement came.

He, however, said that the positions were vacant for so long, in some cases almost a year, because of the state government.

Khan said that according to media reports, the state government had asked university syndicates not to send their nominee for the search and selection committees and to wait for his tenure as Governor to end.