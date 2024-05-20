International organ trafficking racket member held in Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth suspected to be involved in international organ trafficking was held at the Nedumbasserry international airport at Kochi in Kerala on Sunday.
Sabith Nasar, 30, hailing from Valappadu in Thrissur district was held on arrival from Iran via Kuwait. The airport immigration authorities intercepted him and was handed over to police.
Sources said that Nasar was suspected to be involved in luring people from financially weak sections in Kerala for donating organs abroad by making them believe that it was legal.
The immigration authorities became suspicious over his frequent travel to countries like Iran since 2019. The donors were suspected to be given a meagre amount compared to the huge amounts the racket collected from recipients abroad.
Nasar was learnt to have confessed the crime.
The police registered a case by invoking IPC 370 for trafficking on persons and Section 19 of Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act for punishment for commercial dealings in human organs.
Published 19 May 2024, 23:32 IST