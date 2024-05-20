International organ trafficking racket member held in Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth suspected to be involved in international organ trafficking was held at the Nedumbasserry international airport at Kochi in Kerala on Sunday.

Sabith Nasar, 30, hailing from Valappadu in Thrissur district was held on arrival from Iran via Kuwait. The airport immigration authorities intercepted him and was handed over to police.

Sources said that Nasar was suspected to be involved in luring people from financially weak sections in Kerala for donating organs abroad by making them believe that it was legal.