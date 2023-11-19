IUML causing back to back embarrassment to Congress in Kerala

IUML senior leader and Lok Sabha MP E T Muhammed Basheer's recent remark that IUML would be only happy to attend Palestine solidarity meeting of CPM had also triggered much speculation that the IUML was moving closer to the CPM.

However, in all these instances the IUML leadership reiterated its affinity with the Congress and ruled out any truce with the CPM.

Abubacker Haji, a Kasargod-based businessman and local leader of IUML, caused the latest embarrassment by attending the mass outreach programme and expressing his gratitude for the event. He later told reporters that politics need to be mixed up with his participation at the event.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam defended by stating that Abubacker was not holding any post in the party now.

The IUML leader's participation at the event also came close on the heels of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing the Congress of forcing the opposition MLAs to keep off from the mass outreach programme.