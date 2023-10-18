IUML in Kerala gears up to patch up friction with Muslim scholars' body

The row was triggered over a recent remark of CPM state committee member K Anil Kumar that Communist party's influence made many women of Malappuram, a Muslim dominated district, give up 'hijab'.

Salam criticised that Samatha leaders did not criticise the CPM's statement with the intensity that it deserved. He also made a veiled attack against Samastha president Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal for his meetings with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Even as some Samastha senior leaders strongly flayed Salam, the IUML state leadership backed Salam. It triggered speculations that Salam's was trying to foil the nexus of some Samastha leaders with CPM.

But Salam went ahead further by stating that Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation state president Sayyid Hameed Ali Shihab Thangal, who criticised him, was an unfamiliar person. Shihab Thangal belonged to the Pannakkad family, the family of IUML supremo.

At this juncture, IUML senior leader P K Kunhalikutty intervened and openly flayed Salam's remarks. Salam met IUML supremo Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Tuesday reportedly after being summoned. Salam reserved his comments after the meeting, even as there were unconfirmed reports that he may be even removed from IUML general secretary post. IUML top leaders would be also holding talks with Samastha leaders to sort out the issue.

Political observer M N Karassery said that the IUML seems to have made a political mistake by criticising the Muslim scholar body leaders instead of using the 'hijab' remark of the CPM leader politically.