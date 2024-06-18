JD(S) Kerala unit breaks away to form new party after H D Kumaraswamy's entry in Modi 3.0 government

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday decided to form a new party in the state to formally keep off from the JD(S) official party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at the national level.

However, the two MLAs of the party in Kerala, including a minister, will not take membership in the new party to avoid disqualification.

Ever since the JD(S) national leadership decided to join the NDA, the Kerala unit, which is a coalition partner in the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, was under pressure to severe ties with the party. With the induction of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as minister in the third Narendra Modi-led NDA government, pressure mounted on the Kerala unit of JD(S).