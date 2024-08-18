'Kafir' campaign row: CPI(M) accuses UDF of circulating 'communal videos'

Palakkad (Kerala): Amidst continuing criticism against it by the UDF over the "kafir" campaign row, the ruling CPI (M) in Kerala on Sunday turned the tables to the Congress-led opposition front and accused it of circulating "communal and objectionable videos" during the Lok Sabha polls campaign in Vadakara constituency.

The CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that the UDF had prior experience in recording such videos and circulating them.

Stating that the ruling CPI(M) and the party-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) have only one stand on the matter, the leader alleged that the Congress and the UDF were behind such campaigns.