Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kasargod's endosulfan victims upset as Kerala CM Vijayan's assurance remains on paper

In a medical camp held in 2017, as many as 1,905 persons were reportedly found to be affected by the pesticide. However, only 874 among them were included in the list.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 15:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 15:31 IST
India NewsKeralaEndosulfan

Follow us on :

Follow Us