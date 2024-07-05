Kerala allocates Rs 55 Crore for NHM employee salaries and ASHA worker incentives

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left government in Kerala on Friday allocated Rs 55 crore for providing salary and incentives of employees of the Centrally-sponsored scheme National Health Mission (NHM) and ASHA workers respectively.

Announcing the decision, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that Rs 45 crore would be allocated for salary distribution and other expenses of NHM employees. Additionally, Rs 10 crore would be allocated for the incentive distribution to Asha workers.

Balagopal noted that NHM operates with a 60-40 funding split between the Central and state governments.