Kerala Assembly passes motion condemning NTA

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a substantive motion urging the Centre to take convincing measures to address the concerns over entrance tests being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Strongly condemning the irregularities over NEET and NET exams, the CPI(M)-led ruling front and Congress-led opposition maintained that the credibility of NTA had come under question and accused the BJP government at the Centre for backing the NTA even after the irregularities were exposed.

The motion, moved by higher education minister R Bindu, also pointed out that the irregularities over the exams and the uncertainties caused by it have caused much agony to lakhs of students and their parents. She also pointed out that earlier the state used to conduct the medical entrance examinations in a highly credible manner.