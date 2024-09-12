Kerala bids tearful adieu to Jenson, selfless fiance who stood by lover in tragedy

Netizens recalled Jenson's remarks, made with Shruti by his side weeks after the July 30 landslides in Wayanad, where he said, "The only concern that lingers is that if something happens to me, either today or tomorrow, won't she feel like a complete orphan?"

In a Facebook post, CM Vijayan said the news of Jenson's death - the fiance of Chooralmala native Shruti, who lost her parents, sister, and other loved ones in the recent landslide disaster in Wayanad - is "extremely painful."

"Having lost her family and home in the landslide on July 30, Shruti is now facing another tragedy. No compensation can make up for the losses suffered by those affected by disasters. All we can offer now is our solidarity with Shruti. We share the grief of Shruti and Jenson's families. May Shruti find the strength to overcome these challenges and hardships," Vijayan said.