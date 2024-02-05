Kerala Budget: 'Assured' pension scheme to replace NPS, allowing foreign and private universities and increase in liquor price

In a bid to plug the flow of students to foreign countries for higher education, the left-front government in Kerala has decided to explore the opportunity of establishing foreign university campuses in Kerala.

Forming a higher education investment policy, setting up single window clearance facility, conducting regional conclaves in Europe, USA, Singapore and Gulf countries are among the initiatives to woo private and foreign universities to Kerala.

The CPM had once opposed private and foreign investments in the higher education sector. Hence, the present move towards welcoming private and foreign universities assumes significance.

The minister said that 13.2 lakh students from Kerala went abroad for studies in 2022, which is four percent of the total Indian students going abroad for studies.

The cash-strapped state decided to impose a gallonage fee of Rs. 10 per litre on Indian made foreign liquor as a revenue generation measure even as no increase in welfare pensions were announced.

The state also pins high hopes on the Vizhinjam international seaport which is expected to be commissioned by May.

Balagopal said that programmes to attract investments to the tune of at least Rs. 3 lakh crore in various sectors within the next three years were being planned. Vizhinjam will be the development gateway to Kerala of the future. An international investors meet will be held to attract investors that could tap the potential of Vizhinjam port.

Accusing the center of neglect towards the state, the finance minister also said that the state need to chalk out a Plan-B inorder to ensure that the welfare and development initiatives were not affected by centre's neglect.