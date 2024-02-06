Kerala Budget: SFI concerned over government's plans to welcome foreign universities

With regard to allowing private universities also SFI was concerned. But it would suggest that there should be strict government regulations for private universities. The concerns would be taken up with the government, she said.

The CPM had earlier strongly opposed opening up of the higher education sector even to the self-financing sector. It had staged violent stirs and there were even martyrs of the CPM's stirs over the issue. Former diplomat T P Srinivasan was even slapped by SFI activists in 2016 accusing him of commercialising the education sector. Srinivasan, who was the then vice chairman of Kerala State Higher Education Council, organised a global education meet

CPM leadership is trying to defend the decision to allow private and foreign universities as requirements of the changing times as well to plug the flow of students to foreign countries for higher studies.