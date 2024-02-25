Kerala Church flays Centre and Left govt for attack on Christians

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thrissur archdiocese has flayed the BJP government at the Centre and the CPM government in Kerala for not protecting the rights of Christian community.

A resolution passed at a meeting organised by the archdiocese urged the centre to strongly intervene to end the attack of Christian believers and institutions in Manipur as well as to ensure their protection.

BJP has been considering Thrissur constituency as one of the highly hopeful constituencies in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.