Kerala Church flays Centre and Left govt for attack on Christians

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thrissur archdiocese has flayed the BJP government at the Centre and the CPM government in Kerala for not protecting the rights of Christian community.
A resolution passed at a meeting organised by the archdiocese urged the centre to strongly intervene to end the attack of Christian believers and institutions in Manipur as well as to ensure their protection.
BJP has been considering Thrissur constituency as one of the highly hopeful constituencies in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The saffron party was also carrying out Christian outreach initiatives. Hence the resolution of the church could be a cause for concern for the BJP.
The church accused the CPM government in Kerala of not ensuring minority welfare schemes proportionate to the population of minority communities.
It also flayed the delay in implementing recommendations of the Justice J B Koshy commission report on socio-economic and educational backwardness of the Christian community in the state.
(Published 25 February 2024, 15:30 IST)