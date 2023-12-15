Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Congress of creating false narratives against Nava Kerala Sadas

Taking on the Congress, he said, "When the Congress doesn't have anything else to accuse us of, they create issues out of nothing. They enjoy crafting fake narratives and trying to establish complaints that don't exist. This is a type of mental illness."

During the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in Pala, Chazhikadan raised certain demands for his constituency. Vijayan reportedly said that the Kottayam MP had brought up matters that did not align well with the objectives of the Nava Kerala Sadas programme.