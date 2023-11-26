Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits back at FM Nirmala Sitharaman over Centre’s allocations

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday hit back at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her criticisms against the Kerala government over the Centre’s allocations.

Vijayan said that the undue delay and cut in allocations has forced the state to resort to borrowing. He also said that the allocations to the states are not considered the mercy of the Centre but the right of the states.

While speaking at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, the Finance Minister strongly accused that the failure of the state to meet the criteria was causing the delay in allocation. She also flayed the state government's decision to initiate a legal course of action on the issue. It would only help the Centre expose the state government, she said.