Kerala Congress in the soup over black magic row

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala is caught up in a black magic row after a video of black magic suspected to be performed by political rivals against Kerala Congress president and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran surfaced.

It was not an isolated incident as Sudhakaran himself as well as some other Congress leaders had faced similar experience earlier also.

While Congress leaders are evading questions over it, the CPM is ridiculing that the Congress leaders were indulging in black magic as part of internal rifts in the party.