Kerala Congress in the soup over black magic row

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala is caught up in a black magic row after a video of black magic suspected to be performed by political rivals against Kerala Congress president and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran surfaced.
It was not an isolated incident as Sudhakaran himself as well as some other Congress leaders had faced similar experience earlier also.
While Congress leaders are evading questions over it, the CPM is ridiculing that the Congress leaders were indulging in black magic as part of internal rifts in the party.
The fresh video that came out on Thursday is said to be an incident that happened last year. Conversation between Sudhakaran and Congress MP from Kasargod Rajmohan Unnithan could be heard while a worker digs out metal pieces depicting various Hindu religious figures from the premises of Sudhakaran's Kannur house.
In the footage Sudhakaran could be also heard telling that it could be due to black magic that he suffered health problems and he was lucky to be still alive despite such acts.
Earlier there were reports that such items were recovered for Sudhakaran's office at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, which is Kerala Congress headquarters.
Former Kerala Congress president V M Sudheeran had also earlier alleged that there were multiple instances of black magics targeting him.
While Congress leaders, including Sudhakaran, were evading comments on the matter, CPM is ridiculing Congress over the incidents.
CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that the Congress leaders were resorting to black magic. Public works minister P A Muhammed Riyas countered Congress' criticism in the assembly on poor conditions of the roads by ridiculing that some roads were dug for back magic too.
There are reports that a former aide of Sudhakaran, who was sacked following financial irregularities, could have leaked out the video
Published 04 July 2024, 19:23 IST