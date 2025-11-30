Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala CPM MLA Kanathil Jameela passed away at 59

Jameela, who was representing Koyilandi constituency in Kozhikode, was undergoing treatment for cancer.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 18:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 18:39 IST
Kerala NewsCPM

Follow us on :

Follow Us