<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kanathil Jameela, 59, a CPM MLA in Kerala, died at Kozhikode on Saturday. </p><p>Jameela, who was representing Koyilandi constituency in Kozhikode, was undergoing treatment for cancer. </p> .<p>Jameela was a first time MLA. She earlier served as Kozhikode district panchayat president. She was also a district committee member of the CPM. </p><p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolence message that she entered the communist movement from a conservative family and was effectively taking up people's problems. She had also proven her administrative skills during her term as president of district, block and grama panchayat. </p><p>Jameela leaves behind husband and two children. </p>