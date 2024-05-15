Kerala family to sue Air India Express after woman failed to meet husband before his death due to strike

After much persuasion and protest by the family, the airline issued a fresh ticket for the next day on the same airline. This ticket was also cancelled due to the stir, forcing Amritha to drop her travel plans. On Monday, Rajesh was found dead in his room.

The family accused the airline of denying an opportunity for Rajesh's wife to meet him and take care of him and has said that they will sue the airline over the issues.

Air India Express had cancelled "scores of flights" last week due to a shortage of cabin crew members as a section of them reported sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the Tata Group-owned airline.

Discontent has been brewing among a section of the cabin crew at the low-cost carrier for some time now, especially after the start of the process of merger of AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, with itself.

With PTI input