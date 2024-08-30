Kerala fishermen on a mission to save whale sharks along state coastline

WTI in association with the Kerala forest department are carrying out the Save whale shark campaign. A group of fishermen are imparting awareness to the fishermen across Kerala about whale sharks. Financial aid of Rs. 25,000 is also provided to fishermen as the fishing nets are damaged after whale sharks get entangled in the nets accidentally.

Ajith Shanghumugham, a local fisherman hailing from Thiruvananthapuram who leads the team rescue and awareness team, said that of late there was an increase in the presence of whale sharks along the Kerala coast. Whale sharks are often seen along the coast during summer.

"There has been a lot of misinformation regarding whale sharks even among many fishermen, especially that it is a dangerous species. Through intensive campaigns we could bring a sea change. As a result, the local fishermen now used to inform us when whale sharks get entangled in the fishing nets and we will help in rescuing those," said Shaghumugham who acts as field officer of WTI.

The team led by Shanghumugham also used to carry out awareness programmes at schools with a life size inflatable whale shark.

WTI had initiated the Save whale shark campaign in Gujarat in 2004. So far 985 whale sharks were rescued from the region, WTI officials said.