Kerala forest personnel rescue lost police team from wilderness

Palakkad (Kerala): A 14-member police team conducting a combing operation in a dense forest area in this north Kerala district got lost during their return journey but was rescued early Wednesday morning by the Forest department's rapid response team.

The police team, which also included the Agali DySP, had gone to the Attappady forest after getting information about cannabis cultivation going on there.

The team found the cannabis cultivation and destroyed it, but the operation took time and it got dark while returning which resulted in them getting lost deep inside the forest, the DySP told the media.

He said that mobile networks were not available in many places and when they got connectivity, they informed the Forest department which dispatched a Rapid Response Team (RRT).

"The RRT team reached us around 1 am and then using GPS helped us come out of the forest," the DySP said.