Kerala government's scholarships help tribal girls take flight towards a better future

"He immediately agreed and assured us that if Sivalekshmi wanted to pursue her studies, the government would provide financial support. Within three weeks, the necessary funds were allocated. I am deeply thankful to the Minister for his invaluable assistance," said Jayalekshmi, expressing her gratitude to the minister.

Sivalekshmi is still not ready to talk about her achievement and a lot of persuasion was needed to finally make her speak.

"She still does not share photos of herself in uniform or any programmes inside the academy, fearing that I may show them to someone else. She says she has not reached anywhere yet and wants me not to speak about it until she becomes a pilot," Jayalekshmi said.

With the financial situation that they have been living in and the tragedies and adversities they faced, Sivalekshmi still seems skeptical about good things happening to her.

Her father, Muraleedharan, started his career as a conductor in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and rose to become a station master.

He managed to construct the house in which they live now with the help of a bank loan. However, it was when he got paralysed due to a stroke that more than a year of treatment could not help him get out of bed.

Muraleedharan is unable to move on his own and cannot speak. The couple's elder daughter, Sreelakshmi, is now attending coaching classes for Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations, hoping to get a government job to support her family.

"He suffered a stroke while in service, but he is yet to get his pension or any other benefits. We need to spend around Rs 600 per week for medicines alone," said Jayalekshmi, who now works as a domestic help in two households to earn a livelihood and also takes care of her elderly mother, who stays in their ancestral house.