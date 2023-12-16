Kerala Governor reaches Calicut University amid SFI protests

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst protest by CPM's student outfit Students Federation of India (SFI), Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reached the Calicut University campus at Kozhikode on Saturday evening.

A tight police security arrangement was made as the SFI had made a call to not allow the Governor to step insode any university in the state. The Governor, however, decided to stay at the university guest house from Saturday to Monday, challenging the SFI's call.

The SFI workers led by state secretary P M Arsho staged the demonstration at the university premises shouting 'go back' slogans against the Governor before the latter reached. The police forcefully removed the student protestors.

Later, when the Governor reached the university by around 7:30 pm, the SFI staged a demonstration. However, any attempt to block the Governor did not take place.

Khan later told reporters that he did not see any protest. He also alleged that 'criminals hired by the Chief Minister' staged protests against him in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Governor, who got down from his car when SFI activists blocked his car in Thiruvananthapuram last Monday, said that he would again get down from his car if SFI activists blocked him. He had also alleged that the conspiracy to attack him was hatched by the Chief Minister.

SFI launched the stir against the Governor alleging that he was saffronising universities by nominating BJP-RSS loyalists.