Kerala Governor Khan downplays SFI warning of not allowing him enter state varsities

Thiruvananthapuram: Ignoring the warning of SFI, which said it won't allow Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to enter any varsity in the state, the latter decided to stay at the Calicut University guesthouse for two days from Saturday.
According to sources, Khan was planning to stay at the government guesthouse in Kozhikode initially, but later opted for the Calicut University guesthouse from December 16 to 18.
It all started after Khan's open confrontation with SFI cadres on Monday who blocked his vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram.
The students outfit state secretary P M Arsho said that SFI would continue its agitation against Khan for 'saffronising' the universities and that he would not be allowed to enter any varsities in Kerala.
This provoked Khan, who is also the chancellor of state universities.
The Governor also sought police action against the SFI leaders who raised the threat. It is learnt that he has sent a letter to the state police chief in this regard.
The fresh moves by Khan has put the police in a tight spot, especially since the Governor had strongly reacted to SFI's attack on his vehicle. Khan even alleged that police supported the agitators and also that it was a conspiracy hatched by CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
A high-level meeting of police officers was held on Friday to review the security arrangements for the Governor who has ' Z+' category security.
SFI launched the stir against Khan accusing him of nominating BJP-RSS loyalists to universities in the state.