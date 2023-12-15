Kerala Governor Khan downplays SFI warning of not allowing him enter state varsities

Thiruvananthapuram: Ignoring the warning of SFI, which said it won't allow Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to enter any varsity in the state, the latter decided to stay at the Calicut University guesthouse for two days from Saturday.

According to sources, Khan was planning to stay at the government guesthouse in Kozhikode initially, but later opted for the Calicut University guesthouse from December 16 to 18.

It all started after Khan's open confrontation with SFI cadres on Monday who blocked his vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram.

The students outfit state secretary P M Arsho said that SFI would continue its agitation against Khan for 'saffronising' the universities and that he would not be allowed to enter any varsities in Kerala.