Kerala Governor leaves House after reading opening and concluding paras of policy address, opposition protests

Thiruvananthapuram: The budget session of Kerala Assembly had a dramatic start on Thursday with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reading only the opening and concluding paragraphs of the left-front government's policy address.

The Governor's action is considered to be due to the governor-government rift prevailing in the state for some time.

The Governor who reached the assembly by 9 am was received by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and speaker A N Shamseer. After reading the opening paragraph of the policy address, the governor said he was moving to the last para, and after reading it the Governor immediately left the house.