Kerala govt pleader booked for sexual assault of rape victim

Thiruvananthapuram: A senior government pleader in Kerala has allegedly sexually assaulted a rape victim.

With the police registering a case, the government pleader - identified as P G Manu - tendered resignation.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman from Ernakulam, alleged that the lawyer sexually assaulted her several times from 2018 and also took her photographs.

The lawyer had been dealing with her rape and sexual assault case happened before meeting him.

He reportedly threatened her and sexually assaulted her a couple of times.

The woman later revealed the matter to her parents and filed a police complaint.

Sources said that the lawyer tendered his resignation as instructed by his higher ups. The woman's statement will be recorded by a magistrate soon