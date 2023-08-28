Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala govt seizes drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore as part of special drive ahead of Onam

Besides that, hundreds of accused persons and vehicles used to transport the substances were also taken into custody, a statement said.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 03:12 IST

Follow Us

The Excise department in Kerala has strengthened its enforcement measures in connection with the Onam festival leading to seizure of over Rs 2.5 crore worth drugs and thousands of litres of liquor.

During the special Onam drive that commenced on August 8, the Excise department has registered over 7,000 cases related to drugs and illicit liquor till August 24, a statement issued by the department said.

Besides that, hundreds of accused persons and vehicles used to transport the substances were also taken into custody, the statement said.

Excise officials across Kerala were part of the special drive that will continue till September 5, it said.

As part of the operation, extensive inspections are being carried out and strong measures have been taken to prevent cross-border drug trafficking from neighbouring states, the statement said.

Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh congratulated the officials who were part of the drive, the statement quoted him as saying.

The minister also directed officials to ensure that stringent enforcement activities continue even after the special drive gets over, it said.

"Inspection of licensed establishments has also been strengthened. Extensive checking is also going on at the border checkpoints and intersections," the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 August 2023, 03:12 IST)
India NewsKeralaDrugsOnam

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT