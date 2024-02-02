Kerala govt still sticking to its stand against CAA implementation: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that his government is still holding steadfast to its stand that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the southern state.

At the Deshabhimani Sahitya awards, Vijayan remarked that the CAA is aimed at denaturalising one section of citizens.

"We have been hearing that CAA will be implemented soon. We had already said that it will not be implemented in Kerala, and that is still the stand of the LDF government," the chief minister said.