Kerala HC quashes Governor Khan's nominations to University of Kerala senate

The court said that any arbitrary use of power violates not only the rule of equality enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution of India but also the rule of discrimination inbuilt in Article 16.

"An unguided, unfettered and unbridled power is foreign to the exercise of any power, constitutional or statutory. It is trite that even in the exercise of discretionary power, the requirements of reasonableness, rationality, impartiality, fairness and equity are inherent to such exercise and can never be according to any private opinion.

"Under such circumstances, the nominations made (by the Chancellor) are to be interfered with and accordingly, they are quashed," the court said.

The order came on the two separate pleas by four students of the university challenging the nominations to the senate made by Khan in the categories of Fine Arts, Sports, Humanities and Science.

The petitioners had alleged that the normal procedures were not followed by the Chancellor and persons with no merit, as compared to them, were nominated to the senate.

They also sought directions to the Chancellor to nominate them to the senate.

The court directed Khan to "make fresh nominations considering the claims of the writ petitioners as well" and in tune with the provisions of the Kerala University Act, 1974.