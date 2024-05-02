Kerala HRC orders probe on bus driver complaint against Thiruvananthapuram mayor

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Human Rights Commission (HRC) on Thursday ordered a probe into a complaint by the driver of the KSRTC bus who had been accused by city Mayor Arya Rajendran of making sexually suggestive gestures towards her and her sister-in-law a few days ago.

Acting Chairperson of the Commission and Judicial Member K Baijunath directed the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner and the Managing Director of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to conduct an investigation and submit a report within a week.

The complainant driver, L H Yedu, had alleged that Mayor Rajendran and her family members prevented him from discharging his duty on April 27 by blocking the bus with their private vehicle.