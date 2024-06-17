Kerala imam stresses need for caste census to counter minority appeasement charges

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst widespread criticism of minority appeasement by the Kerala government, a Muslim religious leader has asked the state government to publish data to make clear the benefits that each community received from government.

The Imam of Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram V P Suhaib Moulavi, also said in his address in connection with the Bakrid mass prayer (Eidgah), that the Lok Sabha elections had proved that the people of India reject the divide and rule strategy.

The people gave a warning to fascist communal forces as the elections witnessed the surge of a secular front. The Centre should keep off from the attempts to saffronise history, he urged.