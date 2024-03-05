Kerala: Interim bail to Congress MLA Kuzhalnadan extended till March 6

Kochi: A Kerala court on Tuesday extended for a day the interim bail granted to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas in connection with a protest sparked by the death of an elderly woman in an elephant attack in Idukki district.

The Congress MLA confirmed that he and Shiyas were granted relief by the court and said that the matter would be heard again on Wednesday.

Both of them were arrested on Monday night by the police in connection with the alleged untoward incidents during a protest at Kothamangalam near here.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters at the protest venue in Kothamangalam, Kuzhalnadan said non-bailable provisions of IPC, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and Kerala Health Workers' Act were invoked against them.