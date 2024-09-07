Kerala IPS officer's meet with RSS leader puts Pinarayi govt in tight spot

The Chief Minister's office reportedly sought a report from the IPS officer on the matter and in his reply Ajthkumar was learnt to have admitted that it was a personal meeting arranged by one of his friends, who is a RSS local leader.

There are reports that Ajithkumar had also met BJP leader Ram Madhav.

Congress has stepped up allegations of CPM-BJP "nexus" in Kerala in the wake of the fresh developments.

Ajithkumar had earlier faced allegations of extending undue favours to Vijayan by taking into custody an accomplice of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh after the latter raised serious allegations against Vijayan.

The Chief Minister has also been accused of protecting Ajithkumar by not removing him from the key post of ADGP (law and order) even as a probe was ordered in a series of allegations raised by a ruling-front MLA against him.