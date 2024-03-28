Kerala Kalamandalam opens doors of Mohiniyattam to male dancers as well

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of a recent row over a known female dancer’s racist and discriminatory remarks against males performing 'Mohiniyattam' dance, the Kerala Kalamandalam has decided to lift the restrictions on males learning 'Mohiniyattam' at the institution.
Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed-to-be university under the Kerala government situated in Thrissur district, has so far allowed only women to learn 'Mohiniyattam'.
However, in view of the widespread criticism against the recent remark by dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama against males performing 'Mohiniyattam', the Kalamandalam governing body on Wednesday decided to admit men also to the 'Mohiniyattam' course.
Mohiniyattam artiste R L V Ramakrishnan, who is the brother of late actor Kalabhavan Mani, had alleged that Sathyabhama's remarks were targeted at him and she had made insulting remarks against him earlier also.
Renowned artiste Mallika Sarabhai was appointed as the chancellor of the university by the Kerala government in 2022.
(Published 28 March 2024, 00:19 IST)