Kerala launches country's first 'Digital Court' for handling Negotiable Instruments Act cases

Kochi: Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai on Friday inaugurated the country's first "digital court" for handling cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
The exclusive court at Kollam in Kerala, the first of its type in the country, was among a host of technology oriented initiatives for the judiciary rolled out on Friday.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally inaugurated the initiative at a function held at the Kerala High Court.
The digital court, '24/7 ON (Open and Networked) court', will initially handle cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The entire process from filing of petition to passing judgments will be done online in the system. Once found successful, it will be replicated for other cases.
Cheque dishonour cases constitute around ten percent of the total cases pending and hence the new initiative assumed much significance, HC officials said.
We-Solv Virtual Solution Maker system was another digital initiative. It enables online deliberations and negotiations among litigants, counsels and Lok Adalat members. It is being piloted for the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.
A model digital courtroom is also being established in the High Court. It will be equipped with advanced ICT infrastructure. Digital district court will also be set up in all the 14 districts as part of the digital initiatives in the judiciary.
Referring to the advent of technological interventions after the COVID-19, Justice Gavai said the Supreme Court started virtual hearings within 48 hours of lockdown.
"As all of you are aware, when Justice Chandrachud, as his lordship then was, had dealt with a public interest litigation, that too virtually with regard to the supply of oxygen to various states. And therefore, this technology provided solace to the millions of Indian citizens who otherwise would have been deprived of the right to access to justice," Justice Gavai said.
He said justice should not be denied to a person on account of his incapacity to pay a lawyer.
"Also, justice should not be denied to him/her because of his/her geographical reasons, because he/she cannot reach the higher courts. And we have seen that on account of the invention of technology, even a person sitting in the remotest part of the country can directly appear before the Supreme Court.
"I am sure that these inventions would also help in providing easy and affordable justice to the last citizen of this country so that our dream of social and economic justice along with political justice is realised," Justice Gavai said.
Speaking on the occasion, Vijayan said technology is part and parcel of our day-to-day life.
"At such a time, it is imperative that all organs of the government adapt more and more to technological advancement. While we embrace technology and the solutions it offers, it is also important that we take the necessary precaution in dealing with the challenges it poses as well," he said.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also inaugurated the Special Courts in Ernakulam and Alappuzha which are dedicated to handle cases under the SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the BUDS Act (Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019) respectively.
During the event, state Law Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated the newly constructed security-cum facilitation block at the high court complex and Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the CCTV surveillance system.
Nandan Nilekani, the mentor of PUCAR, the knowledge partner of the Open and Networked Court System also spoke during the occasion.
Supreme Court Justices Rajesh Bindal and C T Ravikumar, Kerala High Court Acting Chief Justice A Muhammad Mushtaq, Kerala High Court judges, Justice A K Jayashankar Nambiar and Justice V Raja Vijayaraghavan, Advocate General, K Gopalakrishna Kurup, among others who took part in the event.
Chief Justice of India, Justice D Y Chandrachud was supposed to inaugurate the event, but he cancelled, reportedly due to ill health.
(With PTI inputs)