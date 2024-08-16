Kerala launches country's first 'Digital Court' for handling Negotiable Instruments Act cases

Kochi: Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai on Friday inaugurated the country's first "digital court" for handling cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The exclusive court at Kollam in Kerala, the first of its type in the country, was among a host of technology oriented initiatives for the judiciary rolled out on Friday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally inaugurated the initiative at a function held at the Kerala High Court.

The digital court, '24/7 ON (Open and Networked) court', will initially handle cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The entire process from filing of petition to passing judgments will be done online in the system. Once found successful, it will be replicated for other cases.

Cheque dishonour cases constitute around ten percent of the total cases pending and hence the new initiative assumed much significance, HC officials said.

We-Solv Virtual Solution Maker system was another digital initiative. It enables online deliberations and negotiations among litigants, counsels and Lok Adalat members. It is being piloted for the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

A model digital courtroom is also being established in the High Court. It will be equipped with advanced ICT infrastructure. Digital district court will also be set up in all the 14 districts as part of the digital initiatives in the judiciary.