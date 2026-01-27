<p>Kozhikode (Kerala): In a twist to a case that was initially dismissed as a suicide, the police here on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old man for the murder of his young relative.</p>.<p>What looked like a tragic end to a life on January 24 was actually a trap set by a man desperate to hide an illicit relationship, the police said.</p>.<p>The 26-year-old victim was found in a critical state at an industrial unit owned by the accused in a village under <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Elathur </a>police station limits last Saturday.</p>.Kerala tableau showcases water metro, digital empowerment at Republic Day parade.<p>The suspect, Vaisakh, who is a relative of the woman, claimed he found her hanging and rushed her to the hospital with his wife's help. However, the investigation has now revealed a horrifying sequence of events.</p>.<p>Vaisakh allegedly lured the woman to the unit by convincing her that they should both end their lives together.</p>.<p>He set up two nooses to make the "suicide pact" look real.</p>.<p>But the moment the unsuspecting woman put her neck through the loop, Vaisakh kicked the stool away from under her, the police said.</p>.<p>Vaisakh's plan didn't end with the killing.</p>.<p>To make his story believable, he called his wife to the spot, pretending to be shocked by the "suicide," they said.</p>.Seat belt saved me: Pathanamthitta Collector escapes serious injuries in Kerala road accident.<p>The investigation took a darker turn when forensic reports suggested that the victim was sexually assaulted while she was hanging and even after she was brought down.</p>.<p>His ultimate plan was to go back later that night and destroy the CCTV hard drive to wipe away the evidence.</p>.<p>Sensing something "fishy" in Vaisakh's statement, the police sealed the unit immediately, protecting the digital evidence that eventually nailed him.</p>.<p>Under interrogation, Vaisakh broke down and confessed.</p>.<p>He admitted they were in a relationship, and he felt pressured because she was constantly demanding that he marry her. To escape the "mess," he decided to get rid of her permanently.</p>.<p>The prompt action of the police team in securing the CCTV footage was the turning point in this case, the police said. </p>