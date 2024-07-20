Kerala man mistakes cobra inside washing machine for clothing, narrowly escapes snakebite

A technician from Kannur's Taliparamba area had a close brush with death while repairing a washing machine, which was also where a cobra had been hiding. At first, Janardhanan Kadamberi thought it was just another piece of clothing but was shocked to discover the live snake instead.

The snake was coiled around the paddles of the machine which made it look like an item of clothing, as reported by Onmanorama.

After the initial repair was done, Janardhanan tried to operate the machine. This is when he saw something rotating inside, which happened to the live cobra. The owners were then alerted who said they had no idea how the snake got inside the washing machine.