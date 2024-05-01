Kerala Mayor row: Memory card found missing from KSRTC bus, say police

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police said on Wednesday that the memory card of the CCTV camera on the KSRTC bus, which was a vital evidence in the ongoing rift between the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and the driver, is missing.

A team of police personnel from the Cantonment station here examined the superfast bus parked at the KSRTC depot here but failed to retrieve the memory card which was expected to be vital proof in the raging row.

The mayor and her family on Saturday night got into a heated argument with the KSRTC bus driver after blocking the vehicle at Palayam junction.