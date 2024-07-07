Kerala: Row over disconnecting power supply to elderly couple's house

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday witnessed a row over the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) disconnecting power supply to the house of an elderly couple in Kozhikode as a vindictive measure.

Power supply to the house of Razak and Mariyam at Thiruvambady in the suburbs of Kozhikode was disconnected by the KSEB officials on Saturday.

The couple's son Ajamal had allegedly manhandled KSEB officials and caused damage to the KSEB local office on Friday for earlier disconnecting power supply to the house for unpaid dues. Though the supply was restored on Friday, KSEB top officials ordered disconnection of the supply on Saturday in view of the attack on officials and its office.