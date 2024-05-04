Kerala saved 200 MW power on May 3 due to self control by consumers

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the Kerala government coming out with certain proposals to control power consumption during peak hours, the southern state saved around 200 megawatts of electricity on May 3.

The achievement was highlighted by state Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty who on Saturday said the power saving was thanks to the cooperation of the consumers, especially the big industries, in Kerala.

"It is a big change. It happened thanks to the cooperation of the consumers," he said.

The minister also said that the government was trying to ensure that restrictions proposed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) do not affect the domestic power consumers.

"Everyone has to cooperate and self-impose restrictions on their consumption. You (media) too should take it up as a campaign (to urge people to reduce power consumption). Otherwise, all of us will have to suffer," he told reporters.