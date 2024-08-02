Kerala to notify Wayanad landslide, sets stage for demand for 'national disaster' declaration

"In light of the above situation, Meppadi Grama Panchayath including Kottapadi Village, Vellarmala Village and Thrikaipetta Village of Vythiri Taluk of Wayanad district is declared as disaster affected from 30-7-2024. A formal gazette notification will be issued subsequently," the order accessed by DH said.

Sources said the notification is likely to set the stage for the Kerala government demanding the Centre to declare the landslide as a national disaster.

"Declaring an event as a national disaster will ensure that the support for the state automatically goes up at national level. However, if the Union government doesn't see it in the same way, a state-Centre fight will follow," the source told DH.