Kerala unveils first AI teacher 'Iris' in school

Iris works on the generative AI principle with a capacity to convert voice into texts and also texts into voice. It can handle three languages and even shake hands with the students on request. It can also tell stories to the children.

"We have teachers who are experts in their subject. But the AI teacher is an expert in all subjects and never gets tired of answering the questions. Though it can answer all the questions, it is never going to be a replacement for teachers as it does not understand emotions and cannot care. This is just a support system for the teaching staff," Meera Suresh said.